Huami (NYSE:HMI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.95, 727,084 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 560,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $260.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huami by 5,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 822,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huami in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huami by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huami by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

