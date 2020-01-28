Hrvst Healthcr Ldr Incm Unt Cl A Etf (TSE:HHL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Hrvst Healthcr Ldr Incm Unt Cl A Etf (TSE:HHL)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.01, approximately 94,963 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 98,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.69.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hrvst Healthcr Ldr Incm Unt Cl A Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrvst Healthcr Ldr Incm Unt Cl A Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.