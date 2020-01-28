HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $19.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HP by 73.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after buying an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3,092.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 1,897,848 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $21,092,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,395,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. HP has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

