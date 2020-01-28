Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of analysts have commented on HMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

HMHC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 393,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

