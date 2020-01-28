Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,781 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

