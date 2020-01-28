Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $32,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 572,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 317,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 124.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,409.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

