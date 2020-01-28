Hotaling Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.69. 863,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.71. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

