Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 7,250 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 926,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,241,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,941 shares of company stock worth $987,623. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 251,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,689. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

