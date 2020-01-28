Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 3,102 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 4,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,125. The company has a market cap of $829.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

