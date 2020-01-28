Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $11.31 or 0.00124240 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, OKEx and Trade Satoshi. Horizen has a total market cap of $93.86 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00616452 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00127616 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,299,888 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Graviex, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

