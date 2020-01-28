Hope Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOPE. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 183,702 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,661,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

