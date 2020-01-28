Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Raised by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.