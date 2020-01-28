Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.88. 746,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.87 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

