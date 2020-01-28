Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.87 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

