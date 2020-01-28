Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Unified Trust Company N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 3.1% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after buying an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.55. 98,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day moving average is $172.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

