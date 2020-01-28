Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Cut by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 206,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

