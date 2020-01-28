home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 5.2%

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.61 ($5.37) and last traded at €4.85 ($5.64), approximately 37,009 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €5.12 ($5.95).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of home24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $128.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

