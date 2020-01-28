HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down to $44.13

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.87, but opened at $44.13. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 69,468 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

