HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down to $44.13

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.87, but opened at $44.13. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 69,468 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
