HLS Therapeutics Inc (HLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of HLS traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.86. 120,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.32. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million and a P/E ratio of -93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$12.91 and a 1-year high of C$25.92.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

