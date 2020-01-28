Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (SONG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SONG opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $424.40 million and a PE ratio of 77.86.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 116 ($1.53) price target for the company.

