Hills Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,465. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

