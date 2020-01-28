Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

HRC stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 599,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,653. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

