HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of HCI Group worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in HCI Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HCI Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCI Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HCI Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

HCI Group stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $366.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.71. HCI Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

