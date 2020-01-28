HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,356 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 103,216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,640,000 after buying an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 133,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $480,600 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

