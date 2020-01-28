HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,248 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

