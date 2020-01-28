HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.41. HEXO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 4,237,995 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on HEXO shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pi Financial cut HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

