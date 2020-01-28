Head to Head Survey: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) versus Bitauto (OTCMKTS:BITA)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Her Imports and Bitauto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitauto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bitauto has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Bitauto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitauto is more favorable than Her Imports.

Risk & Volatility

Her Imports has a beta of -9.05, meaning that its share price is 1,005% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Bitauto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Bitauto -6.16% 2.60% 0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Bitauto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.12 -$7.48 million N/A N/A Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.70 -$87.68 million $1.40 10.61

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitauto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Bitauto shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Bitauto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bitauto beats Her Imports on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

