HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.30-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.95 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-12.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $144.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

