Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $27.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.64.
HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
NASDAQ HA traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 972,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.68.
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.
