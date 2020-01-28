Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 340,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $281.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

