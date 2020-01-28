Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

