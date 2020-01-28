Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 175.8% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $315.12. 2,340,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

