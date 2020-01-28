Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apache by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 829,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,745 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 397,612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 1,293,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,074. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

