Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENC. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of FENC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 3,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,525. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.