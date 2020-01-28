Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.72. 51,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

