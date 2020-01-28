Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.57. Harte Hanks shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 555 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.98% of Harte Hanks worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

