Harsco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,780 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,952% compared to the average daily volume of 192 put options.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 1,195,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

