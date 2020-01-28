Harmony Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $18.39 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,512,079 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

