Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 1,286,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

