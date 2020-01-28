HappyPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,676.00 (HPAY)

HappyPay (CURRENCY:HPAY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, HappyPay has traded down 42% against the US dollar. HappyPay has a total market cap of $249,328.00 and $2,676.00 worth of HappyPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HappyPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HappyPay Token Profile

HappyPay is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. HappyPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,256,135 tokens. HappyPay’s official Twitter account is @HadePlatform . HappyPay’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling HappyPay

HappyPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HappyPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HappyPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HappyPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

