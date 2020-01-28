Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stake Reduced by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 171,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 106,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 829,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

