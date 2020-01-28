Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 250 at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 289.27 ($3.81).

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO stock traded up GBX 8.35 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 258.45 ($3.40). 1,095,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.51. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.