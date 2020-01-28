Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.65, approximately 18,991,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 12,869,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.
The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Halliburton by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 322,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
