Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.65, approximately 18,991,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 12,869,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Halliburton by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 322,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

