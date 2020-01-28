Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 1,719 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

