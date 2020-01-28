Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Short Interest Update

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 32,860,000 shares. Approximately 27.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 90,688 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 605,633 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPOR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

