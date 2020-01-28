GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Up 9.8%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares were up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.28, approximately 3,378,080 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,668,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,026,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $13,488,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

