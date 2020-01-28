GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on February 11th

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.