Gresham House (LON:GHE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 801 ($10.54) price objective on the stock.

LON GHE traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 675 ($8.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 624.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 601.70. Gresham House has a 52 week low of GBX 437 ($5.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 654.50 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of $188.21 million and a PE ratio of -156.98.

In related news, insider Gareth Davis purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 611 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £69,654 ($91,625.89).

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

