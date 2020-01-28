Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 900,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 227,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. 4,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,378. The firm has a market cap of $325.52 million, a PE ratio of -178.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

