Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $146.47

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and traded as high as $147.00. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at $142.80, with a volume of 6,774,045 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.50.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

